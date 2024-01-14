Wyoming Cowboys’ Thrilling Victory Over Fresno State Bulldogs: Kot’s Buzzer Beater Steals the Show

In a riveting display of collegiate basketball, the Wyoming Cowboys clinched a nail-biting 67-66 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Arena-Auditorium. The hero of the hour was Akuel Kot, who, in a heart-stopping moment, landed the decisive buzzer beater, his second game-winning shot this season.

From Despair to Triumph: The Cowboy’s Rally

The game wasn’t without its share of struggle for the Cowboys who, at one point, found themselves trailing by a daunting 12 points. The second half, however, witnessed a remarkable turnaround, largely spearheaded by Brendan Wenzel. Wenzel scored 14 of his season-high 17 points in this period, propelling the team’s third double-digit rally of the ongoing season.

Stellar Performances and Strategic Shifts

Post-game, Head Coach Jeff Linder acknowledged the team’s sluggish start but lauded the defensive shift to a zone that effectively disrupted the Bulldogs’ rhythm. Another key player was Sam Griffin, who, with a contribution of 16 points, maintained his consistent scoring streak. The Cowboys put up an impressive display of shooting, particularly in the second half, and outdid Fresno State in the rebounding department.

The Buzzer Beater: A Moment to Remember

The game, characterized by multiple lead changes, was nothing short of competitive. However, it was Wyoming’s strong finish and Kot’s jaw-dropping last-second shot that ultimately sealed the victory for the Cowboys. With this win, Wyoming improved their record to 9-8 overall and 2-2 in conference play, while Fresno State dropped to 7-9 and 0-3 in the Mountain West (MW) conference.

Having savored the taste of victory, the Cowboys will now enjoy a midweek break before they gear up to face Nevada next Saturday. This game serves as a testament to the Cowboys’ resilience, a trait that is bound to serve them well as they navigate the rest of the season.