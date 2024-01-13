en English
Football

Wycombe Wanderers Secure Loan Deal for West Ham’s Gideon Kodua; Lyle Taylor Departs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:29 pm EST
Wycombe Wanderers Secure Loan Deal for West Ham's Gideon Kodua; Lyle Taylor Departs

Wycombe Wanderers have confirmed the arrival of West Ham United’s young winger Gideon Kodua on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, who made waves last season as he led West Ham’s under-18 team to a FA Youth Cup victory, is set to bring his potential to the League One club.

Reuniting with familiar faces

Kodua’s move to Wycombe sees him reuniting with fellow West Ham player Freddie Potts, who is also on loan at the club. This familiarity might serve as a positive factor in Kodua’s adaptation process at his new club. He is slated to make his debut in the forthcoming League 1 match against Lincoln City, donning the squad number 28.

An impressive track record

Last season, Kodua captained West Ham’s under-18 team to a triumphant run in the FA Youth Cup, where he was instrumental in their decisive 5-1 victory over Arsenal in the final. His exceptional performance in a Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie where he scored for West Ham U21s further highlighted his potential.

Wycombe’s roster shuffle

While Kodua’s arrival marks a promising prospect for Wycombe, the club has also seen some departures. Lyle Taylor, the striker who had a short-term contract with Wycombe, has left the club. Taylor, who previously played for Charlton and Nottingham Forest, did not manage to leave a mark at Wycombe with zero goals in his nine appearances. He has now joined League One rivals Cambridge United.


Football
Salman Khan

