WWE's Rhea Ripley Reveals On-Screen Dynamics with Dominik Mysterio and Discusses Real-Life Engagement

WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, recently shed light on her on-screen relationship with fellow WWE superstar, Dominik Mysterio, during an appearance on Notsam Wrestling LIVE. She spoke candidly about the initial awkwardness between them, as their previous interactions had been limited to casual greetings.

Developing On-Screen Chemistry

Ripley recounted how their on-screen chemistry evolved after she embarked on a physical storyline with Dominik. A key element of this narrative involved Ripley 'choking him out with her legs,' leading to the creation of his character, Dirty Dom, who became infatuated with her. As they navigated this intense storyline, their bond, and those among other members of their faction, gradually solidified. Ripley attributed this growth to the nature of their work, the constant travel, and the familial environment they created.

Real-Life Engagements and WWE Returns

Despite the intense on-screen storyline, both Ripley and Mysterio are engaged in real life - but not to each other. Ripley is set to marry former WWE and current AEW star, Buddy Matthews, who is at the center of rumors suggesting a potential return to WWE. On the other hand, Dominik is betrothed to his high school sweetheart, Marie Juliette.

The discussion also delved into the phenomenon of WWE superstars returning to the company to be with their spouses. This led to speculation on whether Matthews might walk the same path. Ripley also expressed her willingness to persuade her fiancé to return to WWE, adding another layer to the unfolding drama.

Rumors and Impacts on Wrestling Factions

The possible return of Matthews to WWE has sparked discussions about its potential impact on wrestling factions and contracts. If Matthews re-enters the wrestling giant's fold, it could not only affect the dynamics of the factions but also potentially influence contract negotiations. As the wrestling world waits with bated breath, only time will tell how these rumors will play out.