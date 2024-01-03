WWE’s Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling

In 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) embraced a significant resurgence in its popularity, marked by record attendances, increased viewership, and a renewed fan base interest, suggesting a new golden era for professional wrestling. The year’s success was echoed by WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, who declared 2023 as the best year in WWE history, fueling anticipation for even grander spectacles in 2024.

Crossover Appeal and Criticism

Rhodes’ theme song playing during a New York Yankees game went viral, demonstrating the crossover appeal of WWE entertainment. This incident highlights the growing interest in wrestling beyond its core audience, solidifying its spot in mainstream entertainment. However, not all reactions to the year’s developments were positive. Former WWE writer Vince Russo voiced criticism over recent storyline decisions involving Rhodes. Russo underscored that Rhodes’ character seemed to recover too quickly from an on-screen attack where he was sprayed with poison mist. He contrasted this with past storylines, such as those involving Stone Cold Steve Austin, where continuity and realism were upheld.

The Rock’s Return Sparks Excitement

In a moment that sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, The Rock made a triumphant return to Monday Night Raw. His direct reference to a possible match with Roman Reigns ignited speculation about a potential showdown for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Regarded as one of the most successful wrestlers globally, Reigns, however, brushed off The Rock’s appearance, expressing skepticism about the possibility of The Rock ending his historic title reign.

Anticipation for the 2024 Royal Rumble

Rhodes, who is scheduled for an upcoming singles match against The King of Strong Style on WWE RAW in Portland, Oregon, is among the many attractions lined up for 2024. The WWE Universe is buzzing with excitement about potential dream matches and the upcoming 2024 Royal Rumble, indicating another promising year for professional wrestling.