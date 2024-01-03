en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

WWE’s Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
WWE’s Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling

In 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) embraced a significant resurgence in its popularity, marked by record attendances, increased viewership, and a renewed fan base interest, suggesting a new golden era for professional wrestling. The year’s success was echoed by WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, who declared 2023 as the best year in WWE history, fueling anticipation for even grander spectacles in 2024.

Crossover Appeal and Criticism

Rhodes’ theme song playing during a New York Yankees game went viral, demonstrating the crossover appeal of WWE entertainment. This incident highlights the growing interest in wrestling beyond its core audience, solidifying its spot in mainstream entertainment. However, not all reactions to the year’s developments were positive. Former WWE writer Vince Russo voiced criticism over recent storyline decisions involving Rhodes. Russo underscored that Rhodes’ character seemed to recover too quickly from an on-screen attack where he was sprayed with poison mist. He contrasted this with past storylines, such as those involving Stone Cold Steve Austin, where continuity and realism were upheld.

The Rock’s Return Sparks Excitement

In a moment that sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, The Rock made a triumphant return to Monday Night Raw. His direct reference to a possible match with Roman Reigns ignited speculation about a potential showdown for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Regarded as one of the most successful wrestlers globally, Reigns, however, brushed off The Rock’s appearance, expressing skepticism about the possibility of The Rock ending his historic title reign.

Anticipation for the 2024 Royal Rumble

Rhodes, who is scheduled for an upcoming singles match against The King of Strong Style on WWE RAW in Portland, Oregon, is among the many attractions lined up for 2024. The WWE Universe is buzzing with excitement about potential dream matches and the upcoming 2024 Royal Rumble, indicating another promising year for professional wrestling.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court

By Salman Khan

Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024

By Salman Khan

A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K

By Salman Khan

A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports

By Salman Khan

Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run ...
@Sports · 6 mins
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run ...
heart comment 0
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final

By Salman Khan

Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
Scott’s Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation

By Salman Khan

Scott's Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation
Gorham Girls’ Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Crucial Victory

By Salman Khan

Gorham Girls' Basketball Team Overcomes Shooting Slump to Secure a Crucial Victory
Tony Khan’s AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion

By Salman Khan

Tony Khan's AEW Experiment: Continental Classic Tournament Success and the Rise of a Triple Crown Champion
Latest Headlines
World News
Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise
5 mins
Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise
New Year's Resolutions: Prioritizing Mental Health for a Healthier 2024
5 mins
New Year's Resolutions: Prioritizing Mental Health for a Healthier 2024
New York's Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates
5 mins
New York's Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
6 mins
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
6 mins
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
6 mins
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
6 mins
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
6 mins
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
6 mins
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
28 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app