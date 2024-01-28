WWE's 'New Era': New Champions Crowned and Stars Rise in First SmackDown Pay-Per-View

The WWE has ushered in its "New Era" with an electrifying first SmackDown pay-per-view event, showcasing new champions, standout performances, and a shifting landscape. The event was replete with novel developments, including the unveiling of new tag team and women's titles, ensuring the crowning of at least two new champions.

The Miz: From Loathed to Laudable

The Miz, a figure who has metamorphosed from being universally reviled to a subtly admired favorite, successfully defended his title. His career trajectory draws parallels to footballer Emile Heskey, reflecting a significant shift in public perception that now acknowledges his talents.

Heath Slater's Unexpected Victory

Heath Slater, who was previously unsigned in the WWE draft, emerged as one of wrestling's most gripping figures. Partnering with ECW legend Rhyno, Slater clinched victory in the Tag Team tournament, thereby achieving his storyline objective of securing a SmackDown contract.

Bray Wyatt's Untapped Potential

Despite his immense potential, Bray Wyatt continues to be consigned to a standstill, frequently serving as a stepping stone for other stars rather than being featured in storylines that would leverage his capabilities.

Becky Lynch: The New Women's Champion

Becky Lynch seized the Women's Champion title at the event, commanding applause from the audience and recognition from her contemporaries. Her victory underscores the potency of WWE's women's divisions.

AJ Styles: The Rapid Rise

Veteran wrestler AJ Styles, claimed the WWE World Champion title merely eight months post-debut, marking him as a pivotal figure in the new era of WWE. His swift ascent underscores his exceptional talent and the company's faith in his abilities.

In related news, the pre-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Smackdown witnessed 'the Kabuki Warriors', Asuka and Kairi Sane, triumph over Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. This victory signifies Kairi's second and Asuka's fourth reign with the belts, halting Katana and Kayden's reign at 40 days.