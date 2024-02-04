WWE's Montez Ford Discusses Struggle with Body Dysmorphia

Montez Ford, one half of the WWE SmackDown tag team 'The Street Profits,' recently revealed his struggle with body dysmorphia on 'The MMA Hour' podcast. Despite receiving consistent external affirmation about his physique, Ford admitted to battling with self-perception and being highly critical of his own body image. This revelation illuminates the psychological disorder's challenges, both internally and externally.

A Struggle Between External Praise and Internal Satisfaction

Despite the widespread admiration for his physique from fans, peers, and family, Ford's struggle is an internal one. The disconnect between the positive feedback he receives and his own satisfaction with his appearance underscores the insidious nature of body dysmorphia. It is a stark reminder that appearances can be deceiving, and what seems perfect on the outside may be fraught with internal struggles.

Overcoming Body Dysmorphia: Ford's Journey

Ford's battle with body dysmorphia has been a challenging journey. However, he has shown significant improvement over the past year, including winning a body-building contest. This achievement, however, wasn't without its difficulties. Despite the victory, Ford opened up about the disorder following the event, highlighting the importance of acknowledging and addressing mental health issues, even in the face of success.

Emphasizing Self-Confidence Over External Praise

Ford's candid discussion about his struggle with body dysmorphia is a powerful reminder of the importance of self-confidence. He emphasized that no amount of external praise is significant if one doesn't feel it internally. His words serve as a beacon for others dealing with similar issues, encouraging them to seek professional help and fostering open discussions about mental health, thereby breaking down stigmas.