WWE’s Missed Opportunity: The Unraveling of Hit Row

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Wrestling fans worldwide watched with bated breath as Hit Row, a faction embodied by their unique blend of musical talents and wrestling prowess, climbed to fame in NXT. They were lauded for their North American Championship win with Swerve Strickland, a testament to their undeniable talent. However, their transition to WWE’s main roster has been tumultuous, to say the least.

The Struggle Begins

Upon reaching the spotlight of SmackDown, Hit Row encountered a significant challenge—their unique style clashed with Vince McMahon’s vision for television. The group’s creative approach, unlike anything WWE had showcased before, found little resonance with the management. This disconnect culminated in B-Fab’s release from WWE in November 2021, a move that sent ripples through the wrestling community.

The Unraveling of Hit Row

Shortly after B-Fab’s departure, the other members—Ashonte “Thee” Adonis and Top Dolla (AJ Francis)—also found themselves released from WWE. Their exit was a shock to fans who had seen the potential of this hip-hop stable and anticipated their rise in the wrestling world. But as AJ Francis pointed out in a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE’s inability to effectively integrate Hit Row into the main roster was a significant failing.

AJ Francis Reflects on Hit Row’s Journey

Francis candidly cited a lack of creative understanding in WWE of how to use a hip-hop stable like Hit Row. Despite the group’s strong social media presence and potential, WWE failed to capitalize on their unique offering. Their music, their style, and their vibe—everything that made Hit Row a breath of fresh air in the wrestling world—was left underutilized.

However, Francis demonstrated a commendable spirit, expressing no ill will towards the remaining members, B-Fab and Adonis, who are still with WWE. His focus is now on his career, reveling in the freedom that comes with independence on the indies, and exploring opportunities with promotions like GCW and TNA.

The story of Hit Row is a potent reminder of the complexities of the wrestling world. Their struggle serves as a critical lesson for WWE on the importance of understanding and utilizing unique talents, regardless of how unconventional they may be. For AJ Francis, the journey continues, with hope and determination guiding his path forward.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

