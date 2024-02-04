WWE's Mansoor Sheds Light on Controversial 'Maximum Male Model' Gimmick

In the world of professional wrestling, the character or 'gimmick' a performer portrays can make or break their career. Such was the case with former WWE Superstar Mansoor, who recently shed light on the concerns surrounding his 'Maximum Male Model' gimmick. Although crafted to elevate his profile, it sparked apprehension due to potential misinterpretations linked to LGBTQ themes in Saudi Arabia, a nation where such activities are legally prohibited.

Wrestling with Perceptions

Mansoor, born in Saudi Arabia, has been vocal about his journey in the wrestling ring. From the highs of his WWE career to the lows of his eventual release in September 2023, he has remained candid about his experiences. A significant point of contention was the 'Maximum Male Model' gimmick, an idea conceived during the return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon from retirement. McMahon envisioned Mansoor and his tag-team partner, Mace, as metrosexual male models. However, there were fears within the creative team that such a portrayal could be misconstrued as an LGBTQ theme.

Cautious Approach of WWE

WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia is a crucial aspect of its global strategy. Therefore, the company's creative decisions often take into account the cultural sensitivities and legal landscape of the Middle Eastern nation. In Mansoor's case, the apprehensions about his gimmick reflected this caution. The creative team hesitated to feature Mansoor in a segment because of potential offense it might cause to WWE's Saudi partners.

Clarifying the Gimmick

Despite the concerns, McMahon had clarified to Mansoor and Mace that their portrayal was intended to be metrosexual, not gay. However, the ambiguity surrounding the gimmick led to its discontinuation. Mansoor and Mace were subsequently released from WWE, marking an end to their stint as the 'Maximum Male Models'.

Today, Mansoor wrestles on the independent circuit and looks forward to possible opportunities in Japan. Despite the challenges faced in WWE, he expressed happiness with his newfound freedom and the prospect of carving his path in the global wrestling scene.