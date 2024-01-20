WWE Superstars' Stock Changes: Randy Orton Emerges as Key Threat to Roman Reigns

The labyrinthine saga of WWE sees fortunes of Superstars oscillate on a dime. The recent shift in the 'stock' of several WWE Superstars encapsulates this inherent volatility. The trajectory of these stocks casts a spectrum of fortunes, ranging from rapid descend to promising ascend.

Falling Fortunes

For Ivar, the plummet has been swift. His defeat in a quick face-off with Akira Tozawa illustrates a significant dip in his momentum. Adding to the list of dwindling stars is the Unholy Union. Their much-anticipated televised comeback was marred by a swift loss to the reigning tag team champions, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter. The spotlight that was once theirs has now shifted towards the Kabuki Warriors.

The Latin World Order's (LWO) relevance seems to be dwindling too. Post their defeat to Legado del Fantasma, and with key members like Santos Escobar missing in action and Rey Mysterio nursing an injury, the LWO's prominence appears to be on the wane.

Surging Stocks

On the flip side, Drew McIntyre's stock is in bullish territory. Despite a world title match loss at Day 1, McIntyre's stature remains intact. His ability to hold his own against the likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk is proof of his resilience. With Seth Rollins sidelined due to an injury, the door to championship opportunities seems wide open for McIntyre.

Pete Dunne is another Superstar experiencing a resurgence. Having reclaimed his 'Bruiserweight' persona, Dunne has been received with open arms by the WWE Universe.

The Orton Factor

However, it's Randy Orton who has emerged as the Superstar to watch. His recent exploits suggest that he could pose a significant threat to Roman Reigns. Orton's spree of delivering RKOs to various opponents hints at his growing dominance. The contract signing session for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble saw Orton standing tall after delivering an RKO to Reigns. His involvement in the Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble has raised the stakes significantly.