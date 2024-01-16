WWE Superstar R-Truth Reflects on his Reign, Role, and Rise in Merchandise Sales

In an engaging conversation on Busted Open Radio, veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth unveiled his perspectives on his tenure as the WWE 24/7 Champion. A title that broke the mold in May 2019, the 24/7 Championship rewrote the rules of title defenses with its round-the-clock, anywhere-and-everywhere policy, stipulating the presence of a referee as the only prerequisite.

R-Truth's Reign and Reception of the 24/7 Championship

Despite garnering initial criticism for its lackluster design, R-Truth embraced the 24/7 Championship, clinching it a whopping 54 times. The title's boundless defense policy offered R-Truth a unique platform to showcase his comedic prowess and engage in unbridled, creative storylines. Through this, he became a beloved figure on the WWE RAW roster, infusing humor into the otherwise intense world of professional wrestling.

A Stint with The Judgment Day Faction

R-Truth's current narrative involves the heel group, The Judgment Day. His persistent efforts to secure a place within the faction have, thus far, been met with consistent refusal. However, this storyline has only amplified his visibility on WWE's main roster and reinforced his status as a key player in the company's narrative arcs.

Surpassing CM Punk in Merchandise Sales

Adding another feather to his cap, R-Truth accomplished a significant milestone by outperforming CM Punk in weekly merchandise sales. His partnership with The Judgment Day in merchandise production has been a resounding success, with T-shirts featuring the group and R-Truth himself becoming a hot commodity among WWE fans. This sales surge has catapulted R-Truth to the top spot in WWE's merchandise sales, nudging former leader CM Punk to the sidelines.

The popularity of R-Truth's merchandise is testament to his impact on the WWE universe. His comedic antics and unique character development have resonated with the audience, propelling him to new heights in his career. With this momentum, the WWE universe eagerly awaits the next chapter in R-Truth's journey.