WWE Superstar Grayson Waller’s New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
As the world welcomed 2024, WWE superstar Grayson Waller took to social media, specifically on the rebranded platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his New Year’s resolution. In an unexpected turn of events, Waller pledged to cease his disruptive antics and refrain from making derogatory comments, promising his followers a year of ‘best behavior.’ However, given Waller’s history of controversy and confrontation in the wrestling community, this declaration was met with widespread skepticism.

Waller’s Notorious Past

Waller shot to fame for his infamous confrontations with iconic figures such as John Cena and The Rock. Additionally, his negative remarks targeted at pop star Taylor Swift sparked an outcry from her dedicated fanbase. Waller’s antics weren’t limited to verbal spats; he teamed up with fellow wrestler Austin Theory to provoke other wrestlers like Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. Even UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin was not immune to Waller’s provocations. His disregard for decorum even extended to disrespecting cities, as evidenced by his casual belittlement of Detroit, which drew the ire of Michigan Senator Dayna Polehanki.

A Short-Lived Resolution?

Despite his public proclamation of reform, Waller’s commitment to change was short-lived. On the very same day during the ‘New Year’s Evil’ edition of ‘WWE NXT’, Waller reprised his role as the instigator. He launched a verbal assault on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, managed to secure a spot in a No. 1 contender’s match for the ‘NXT’ Championship, and posted a GIF on X that hinted his resolution was merely a ruse. The GIF, captioned ‘New year, same me’, served as a stark reminder of the controversial character that has become his WWE trademark.

The Million Dollar Championship

In other WWE news, the coveted Million Dollar Championship has been reintroduced to NXT by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. The championship will be contested in a Ladder Match between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes. This historic title has been held by illustrious WWE superstars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Million Dollar Man. As we step into 2024, WWE continues to offer a blend of tradition and unpredictability, keeping fans on their toes at all times.

Sports Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

