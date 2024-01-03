WWE Superstar Grayson Waller’s New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?

As the world welcomed 2024, WWE superstar Grayson Waller took to social media, specifically on the rebranded platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his New Year’s resolution. In an unexpected turn of events, Waller pledged to cease his disruptive antics and refrain from making derogatory comments, promising his followers a year of ‘best behavior.’ However, given Waller’s history of controversy and confrontation in the wrestling community, this declaration was met with widespread skepticism.

Waller’s Notorious Past

Waller shot to fame for his infamous confrontations with iconic figures such as John Cena and The Rock. Additionally, his negative remarks targeted at pop star Taylor Swift sparked an outcry from her dedicated fanbase. Waller’s antics weren’t limited to verbal spats; he teamed up with fellow wrestler Austin Theory to provoke other wrestlers like Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. Even UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin was not immune to Waller’s provocations. His disregard for decorum even extended to disrespecting cities, as evidenced by his casual belittlement of Detroit, which drew the ire of Michigan Senator Dayna Polehanki.

A Short-Lived Resolution?

Despite his public proclamation of reform, Waller’s commitment to change was short-lived. On the very same day during the ‘New Year’s Evil’ edition of ‘WWE NXT’, Waller reprised his role as the instigator. He launched a verbal assault on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, managed to secure a spot in a No. 1 contender’s match for the ‘NXT’ Championship, and posted a GIF on X that hinted his resolution was merely a ruse. The GIF, captioned ‘New year, same me’, served as a stark reminder of the controversial character that has become his WWE trademark.

The Million Dollar Championship

In other WWE news, the coveted Million Dollar Championship has been reintroduced to NXT by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. The championship will be contested in a Ladder Match between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes. This historic title has been held by illustrious WWE superstars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Million Dollar Man. As we step into 2024, WWE continues to offer a blend of tradition and unpredictability, keeping fans on their toes at all times.