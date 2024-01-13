WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match

WWE Superstar Bayley, a former Grand Slam Champion, has opened up about her career goals in the wrestling world, with a clear focus on winning the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match and having a singles bout at WrestleMania. During an interview with Cageside Seats, she underscored her unwavering commitment to the wrestling arena and her relentless pursuit of dreams that she’s harbored since childhood.

Ambitions in WWE

Bayley’s ambitions are not just tied to individual success but also to the overall progress of the Women’s Division in WWE. Despite a recent dearth of personal victories, she has remained steadfast in her mission. Her focus on helping elevate other women in the division underscores her commitment to the wrestling community as a whole.

WrestleMania: A Cherished Dream

For Bayley, standing victorious in the Royal Rumble and pointing at the WrestleMania sign amidst a shower of fireworks is an iconic moment she yearns to experience. This dream is a significant milestone in her career, something she aims to achieve with absolute dedication and grit. Her desire to secure a singles match at WrestleMania further emphasizes her determination to leave a lasting legacy in the wrestling world.

The Return of Legends

Bayley’s passion for wrestling extends beyond her personal ambitions. She expressed excitement about the potential return of former champions AJ Lee and Naomi in the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match. The speculation around AJ Lee’s return, especially following her husband CM Punk’s comeback to WWE programming, has added to the anticipation for the upcoming Rumble.

In conclusion, Bayley’s unwavering dedication to her goals within WWE and her significant contributions to the Women’s Division paint a vivid picture of her journey in the wrestling world. Her ambitions go beyond personal success, underlining her commitment to the sport and its future.