WWE Storyline Developments: Lashley's Rising Popularity and Kross's Credibility Questioned

Wrestling fans around the globe are keeping a close eye on the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as it navigates a wave of criticism over the handling of wrestler Bobby Lashley's storylines. Despite the clamor, it's widely accepted that Lashley's present scenario signifies progress from the preceding year.

Lashley's Rising Popularity Amidst Criticism

At the heart of the narrative is Lashley's ascendance as the leader of a well-liked babyface faction, a stark contrast from his previous roles. His ongoing feud with fellow wrestler Karrion Kross has been simmering since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, setting the stage for WrestleMania 39. However, this rivalry, referred to as 'The Pride vs. The Final Testament', hasn't escaped scrutiny, with Kross's portrayal against the former WWE Champion deemed unconvincing by some.

Reinforcements and Reactions: B-Fab Joins The Pride

The recent inclusion of Briana Brandy (B-Fab) into Lashley's group has sparked considerable debate. While some applaud the move, others argue that Bianca Belair or Jade Cargill could have been more fitting choices. This storyline, a mainstay on SmackDown, is seen as a strategy to provide more screen time to talents who were previously under-utilized.

Lashley's Road to Redemption

With WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, Lashley's storyline is now a focal point. After being conspicuously absent from WrestleMania 39, despite being in good health, Lashley is eager to make an impactful return. His hiatus from television for a significant part of 2023, following a hurried match with Brock Lesnar and scrapped plans involving Bray Wyatt, has only heightened anticipation. Now allied with The Street Profits, Lashley's popularity is hitting new peaks.

On the other hand, Karrion Kross marked his return on the New Year's Revolution-themed episode of SmackDown with increased support. However, his portrayal at the Royal Rumble attracted criticism from former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan, adding more layers to this already complex narrative.

As the WWE continues to develop this storyline, one thing is certain: all eyes will be on Lashley and Kross as they inch closer to their seemingly inevitable clash at WrestleMania 40.