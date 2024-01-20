WWE Stars and Their NFL Team Allegiances: A Crossover of Sports Fandom

In the grand theater of sports, two realms often intertwine, drawing parallels and fostering mutual admiration - the world of wrestling and American football. Be it the raw physicality, the spirit of competition, or the shared fandoms, the crossover between WWE and the NFL is a tale as old as time, with athletes from both spheres frequently crossing over into each other's professional landscapes. This piece delves into the NFL allegiances of five WWE stars, each rooting for a different team based on personal connections or geographical ties.

From Wisconsin to the Ring: Otis and the Green Bay Packers

Otis, a prominent figure in WWE's Alpha Academy, bleeds green and gold. Born and raised in Wisconsin, his love for the Green Bay Packers runs deep. With a physique apt for an imposing defensive lineman, Otis is a testament to the shared physical demands of both wrestling and football. His team recently pulled off an upset win against the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Playoffs, much to his delight.

Baron Corbin: A Chief at Heart

Former United States Champion Baron Corbin, who had brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals' practice squads, is an ardent fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. His fandom is a reminder of his fleeting football career, and the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl triumph has undoubtedly been a cause for celebration.

Johnny Gargano and The Miz: The Cleveland Connection

Cleveland has gifted WWE two of its charismatic stars, Johnny Gargano and The Miz. Both performers share a love for their hometown football team, the Cleveland Browns. Gargano, an honorary captain for the Browns, is often considered a good luck charm for the team, further cementing this unique bond between the NFL and WWE.

Seth Rollins: A Bear Among Lions

Despite being an Iowa native, Seth Rollins is a staunch supporter of the Chicago Bears. His frequent tweets about the team's performance reveal his unwavering loyalty, regardless of the Bears' struggles in recent years.

Bayley's 49ers Allegiance

San Jose native Bayley fervently supports her local team, the San Francisco 49ers. Her friendship with the team's tight end and fellow WWE fan, George Kittle, is a testament to the mutual admiration between the two sporting realms. The 49ers have seen considerable success, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and a strong showing in the 2023-24 playoffs as the NFC top seed, providing plenty of cheer for Bayley.