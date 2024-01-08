WWE Stars Amp Up for Royal Rumble: WrestleMania 40 Speculations Intensify

As the wrestling world gears up for the much-anticipated 2024 Royal Rumble, WWE superstars are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for WrestleMania 40. The Alpha Academy, a notable faction on WWE RAW, is set to throw their hat into the ring, with Chad Gable, Otis, and Akira Tozawa tipped for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Add to that, Maxxine Dupri’s hints about her group’s potential involvement in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and the stage is set for an intense showdown.

Chad Gable’s Training Regimen

Chad Gable, a key figure in the Alpha Academy, has shared a glimpse of his rigorous training regime. He is following a program by renowned coach Jay Ferruggia, along with a nutrition plan curated by Jason Phillips. Gable’s choice of soundtrack, featuring classic rock hits during his training sessions, is a testament to his commitment to his preparation.

Speculations Around WrestleMania Matchups

While the Royal Rumble is stealing the limelight, speculations are already underway about potential matchups at WrestleMania. The spotlight is on Roman Reigns, and the conjecture around his participation is reaching a fever pitch. AEW’s Mark Henry, speaking on Busted Open Radio, has predicted a scenario that could see Reigns squaring off against The Rock and Cody Rhodes on consecutive nights. According to Henry, Reigns might lose to Rhodes due to the physical toll of the previous fight.

WWE Veteran Shares Opinion

However, not everyone agrees with this prediction. A WWE veteran, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed the opinion that Reigns doesn’t need to prove himself by competing in two matches at WrestleMania. Reigns’ performance and charisma are undisputed, and his presence alone is enough to make any match a headline event.