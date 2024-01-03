WWE Star Xyon Quinn Teases Television Comeback Amid Fan Excitement

As the dawn of 2024 ushers in a new chapter in the world of wrestling, anticipation fills the air. The WWE Universe is abuzz with the potential return of star wrestler, Xyon Quinn. Notably, Quinn has been absent from the television screens for several months, triggering speculation and curiosity among fans. His recent social media post – ‘See you soon WWE Universe.♟’ – has only added fuel to the fire of these conjectures.

Quinn’s Journey in WWE

Xyon Quinn’s journey in the WWE began in 2018 when he signed with the company. The wrestler made his television debut on NXT in August 2020. Prior to this, he even worked on an episode of SmackDown as an enhancement talent. His move from NXT to the main roster happened as part of the 2023 Draft, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Last Televised Appearance

Quinn’s last appearance on television was a noteworthy one. It was a battle royale for the number one contender’s spot for the Intercontinental Championship. This match took place on the May 15 episode of WWE Raw, and it was the last time the WWE Universe saw Quinn in action. This absence from the screen has only intensified the anticipation for his return.

WWE’s Journey Forward

As the WWE Universe awaits Quinn’s comeback, the company itself is on an ongoing journey of success. The build-up to WrestleMania 40 is in full swing, and the company is also preparing for changes to the broadcasting arrangements for its flagship programs, including Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. These exciting developments add a new layer to the anticipation of Quinn’s return, making it all the more thrilling for fans.