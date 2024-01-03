en English
Sports

WWE Star Xyon Quinn Teases Television Comeback Amid Fan Excitement

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
WWE Star Xyon Quinn Teases Television Comeback Amid Fan Excitement

As the dawn of 2024 ushers in a new chapter in the world of wrestling, anticipation fills the air. The WWE Universe is abuzz with the potential return of star wrestler, Xyon Quinn. Notably, Quinn has been absent from the television screens for several months, triggering speculation and curiosity among fans. His recent social media post – ‘See you soon WWE Universe.♟’ – has only added fuel to the fire of these conjectures.

Quinn’s Journey in WWE

Xyon Quinn’s journey in the WWE began in 2018 when he signed with the company. The wrestler made his television debut on NXT in August 2020. Prior to this, he even worked on an episode of SmackDown as an enhancement talent. His move from NXT to the main roster happened as part of the 2023 Draft, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Last Televised Appearance

Quinn’s last appearance on television was a noteworthy one. It was a battle royale for the number one contender’s spot for the Intercontinental Championship. This match took place on the May 15 episode of WWE Raw, and it was the last time the WWE Universe saw Quinn in action. This absence from the screen has only intensified the anticipation for his return.

WWE’s Journey Forward

As the WWE Universe awaits Quinn’s comeback, the company itself is on an ongoing journey of success. The build-up to WrestleMania 40 is in full swing, and the company is also preparing for changes to the broadcasting arrangements for its flagship programs, including Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. These exciting developments add a new layer to the anticipation of Quinn’s return, making it all the more thrilling for fans.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

