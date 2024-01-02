en English
Lifestyle

WWE Star Shotzi’s Knockout Wedding: From the Chapel to the Ring

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
WWE Star Shotzi’s Knockout Wedding: From the Chapel to the Ring

In a bold blend of matrimony and mayhem, WWE star Shotzi, known offstage as Ashley Louise Urbanski, tied the knot with Jesus Alfaro, her now-husband, in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding. The 31-year-old professional wrestler opted for an unconventional celebration, swapping the traditional dance floor for the wrestling ring at the WWE Live Holiday Tour, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Shotzi’s Wedding: A Knockout Celebration

Shotzi and Alfaro celebrated their union in a manner befitting the bride’s wrestling persona, donning matching ‘Just Married’ leather jackets. They shared the excitement of their spontaneous decision with a video collaboration with WWE, adding to the spectacle. In a post-match twist, the newlyweds opted for karaoke over a typical reception, belting out the B-52s’ ‘Love Shack’ in a local bar.

From the Chapel to the Ring

Defying convention, Shotzi arrived at the wrestling venue clad in her wedding dress and veil, a sight that undoubtedly took the audience by surprise. The merriment didn’t stop there. In a move that blurred the lines between her personal and professional life, she stayed in her bridal attire for the duration of the match, even incorporating her veil into the action.

A Flood of Congratulatory Messages

News of Shotzi’s unique wedding quickly spread, resulting in an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow WWE stars. The wrestler, who signed with WWE in 2019 and made her SmackDown debut in 2021, was praised for her unconventional celebration, which has since been described as ‘perfectly us’ on her Instagram account.

Lifestyle Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

