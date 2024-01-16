WWE Star Chelsea Green Obtains U.S. Green Card after 8-Year Journey

A prominent WWE star and former women's tag team champion, Chelsea Green, recently marked a significant milestone in her personal life. After an arduous 8-year journey involving stints with five professional wrestling companies and obtaining four visas, Green has finally secured her United States green card. The news, shared via social media, has been met with widespread applause, underscoring the challenges often associated with navigating the U.S. immigration system.

From the Ring to a Green Card

Chelsea Green's wrestling career has seen her perform across platforms - WWE, TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling), ROH (Ring of Honor), Lucha Underground, and NWA (National Wrestling Alliance). She also marked her presence at the All In event, an early sign of the formation of AEW (All Elite Wrestling). However, alongside her professional achievements, Green has been striving for a personal goal - obtaining her U.S. green card.

A Journey Marked by Challenges

Green’s journey to this milestone wasn't without its obstacles. She had to navigate the complexities of the U.S. immigration system, an ordeal that she believes only fellow expatriates could truly understand. Throughout her 8-year journey, she obtained four separate visas before finally securing her green card. This achievement is a testament to her resilience and determination, both inside and outside the wrestling ring.

Green's Current Endeavors in Wrestling

In addition to her significant personal milestone, Green continues to make waves in the wrestling world. She currently partners with Piper Niven, and they recently participated in a WWE Raw event in Arkansas. As she begins this new chapter in her life, Green remains a prominent figure in wrestling, testament to her unyielding spirit and dedication to her craft.