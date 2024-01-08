WWE Star Alexa Bliss Faces Threat from Fan on Twitter

In the world of professional wrestling, where larger-than-life personas grapple with reality, Alexa Bliss—a multi-time women’s champion—has found herself in the grip of an off-ring challenge, one that extends beyond the scripted conflicts of the WWE universe. A threatening tweet from a purported fan has sparked concern among her legion of followers, shining a spotlight on the perils of online harassment faced by public figures. Bliss, who has previously cautioned her followers about impersonators on social media, once again finds herself at the receiving end of invasive online behavior.

Bliss’s Career and Personal Life

Known for her fiery in-ring presence and impressive wrestling pedigree, Alexa Bliss has carved out a formidable career in the WWE. She has been on a hiatus from wrestling, following her marriage to singer Ryan Cabrera in 2022 and the birth of their daughter. While her return date to WWE TV remains undisclosed, Bliss has underscored the importance of a full recovery before making her comeback.

A Threatening Tweet

The incident that has roused concern among Bliss’s followers was a threatening tweet, allegedly from a fan known for making recurrent threats and false statements. Bliss, known for her resilience, responded sarcastically to the alarming post, a move that was met with a surge of support from her fans. The offending tweet, violating Twitter’s user policies, was subsequently removed following collective reporting by Bliss’s fans.

Fandom and Responsibility

This incident underscores the line that separates fandom from fanaticism—a line that, when crossed, can lead to severe repercussions. The swift action taken by Bliss’s fans, and the subsequent removal of the threatening tweet, serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility of online users in ensuring the safety and respect of public figures. As Alexa Bliss navigates the challenges of invasive fans and online impersonators, her story serves as a potent reminder of the dual-edge sword that is fame in the digital era.