WWE SmackDown: Unforeseen Disruption by The Bloodline Sparks Speculation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
In an unexpected twist on WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline, counting Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in its ranks, disrupted the planned bout between Grayson Waller and Cameron Grimes. Their intervention, which included an assault on Grimes and the security personnel, drew the ire of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Aldis Confronts The Bloodline

Aldis, not one to shy away from confrontation, laid down the law with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline. He made it clear that such unruly behavior would not lead to any alterations in the forthcoming Fatal Four Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024. In a surprising move, Aldis announced a six-man tag team match with Roman Reigns, Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso pitted against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

Uncertainty Over Reigns’ Participation

However, Heyman indicated that Roman Reigns was not present, throwing a wrench into Aldis’ plans. The SmackDown General Manager allowed The Bloodline to pick a new partner if Reigns failed to show up, leading to intense speculation over potential replacements for The Tribal Chief in the main event.

Potential Replacements for Reigns

A contender for the spot is Bron Breakker, who has been highly regarded by Heyman and is a possible addition to the main roster from NXT. Carmelo Hayes, another NXT standout, has been rumored to make a SmackDown appearance. His recent hints at a heel turn could align him with The Bloodline, making him a viable substitute. In a startling possibility, Paul Heyman himself might step into the ring to fight for The Bloodline, reprising a role he has occasionally assumed, despite being predominantly a manager.

This unexpected turn of events on WWE SmackDown has led to an air of anticipation and uncertainty, as fans eagerly await to see who will step up for The Bloodline in the absence of The Tribal Chief.

