en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

WWE SmackDown: Night of Victories, Revelations and a Memorable Shield Triple Powerbomb

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
WWE SmackDown: Night of Victories, Revelations and a Memorable Shield Triple Powerbomb

On a thrilling Friday night, WWE SmackDown emerged the night’s victor on network television. With 2.267 million preliminary viewers and a 0.60 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, the show was a beehive of activity, setting the stage for future plot developments in the wrestling world.

Unraveling Storylines and Emerging Victors

Key moments were plentiful as Angel and Humberto clinched a victory against LWO under dubious circumstances, further cementing their heel character development. Santos, in an act of dissent, expressed his displeasure for Carlito, asserting his dominance within the group, and raising anticipation for coming storylines. In a significant announcement, the stage was set for the RAW World Title match between Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal, and the audience witnessed GUNTHER’s much-anticipated return.

Women’s Tag Division Gains Momentum

Adding depth to the Women’s Tag Division, the upcoming week will see Carter/Chance defending their Women’s Tag Titles against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The challengers conveyed a chilling message to the champions, promising a riveting match. Further, Bianca Belair marked a win over Bayley in singles competition, with Bayley’s alliance with Damage CTRL seeming shaky.

The Bloodline’s Attack and Subsequent Defeat

The Bloodline featured prominently in a segment, launching an attack on Cameron Grimes, with Nick Aldis firmly upholding a Fatal 4 Way despite their protestations. In a dramatic turn of events, the encounter between Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory ended prematurely due to a risky maneuver, leading Grayson Waller to blame SmackDown’s management for the ensuing chaos.

Shield Triple Powerbomb Marks the Night’s Climax

In the climactic match of the night, The Bloodline found themselves pitted against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. Bereft of any assistance, The Bloodline succumbed to defeat as Orton secured the win, and the team executed a memorable Shield Triple Powerbomb on Solo. The night ended with an announcement of a contract signing for the Fatal 4 Way match, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next week’s SmackDown.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
22 seconds ago
AEW Collision: Street Fight for Tag Team Titles Turns the Streets into a Battlefield
In what can only be described as an epic clash for the ages, the AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts event witnessed a riveting Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Titles. The contenders, Big Bill & Ricky Starks, faced off against Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara in a high-octane match that transcended the
AEW Collision: Street Fight for Tag Team Titles Turns the Streets into a Battlefield
Wrestling Honors Shad Gaspard's Legacy with Memorial Cup
2 mins ago
Wrestling Honors Shad Gaspard's Legacy with Memorial Cup
NFL History Made in Freezing Temperatures as Chiefs Face Dolphins
3 mins ago
NFL History Made in Freezing Temperatures as Chiefs Face Dolphins
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
1 min ago
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
Southampton Matches Historic Football League Unbeaten Run
2 mins ago
Southampton Matches Historic Football League Unbeaten Run
Charlotte Checkers Host Historic Outdoor Hockey Game, Attract Record Crowd
2 mins ago
Charlotte Checkers Host Historic Outdoor Hockey Game, Attract Record Crowd
Latest Headlines
World News
AEW Collision: Street Fight for Tag Team Titles Turns the Streets into a Battlefield
23 seconds
AEW Collision: Street Fight for Tag Team Titles Turns the Streets into a Battlefield
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
57 seconds
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
Microplastics in Everyday Products: An Overlooked Health Risk
1 min
Microplastics in Everyday Products: An Overlooked Health Risk
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
1 min
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association
1 min
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Ends 55-Year Family Association
Jimmie Martinez: Remembering Santa Fe's Champion of Fair Wages and Education Reforms
1 min
Jimmie Martinez: Remembering Santa Fe's Champion of Fair Wages and Education Reforms
Protest Erupts in Bhubaneswar Over Alleged Police Torture of Corporator
2 mins
Protest Erupts in Bhubaneswar Over Alleged Police Torture of Corporator
Southampton Matches Historic Football League Unbeaten Run
2 mins
Southampton Matches Historic Football League Unbeaten Run
Taiwan's Presidential Election: William Lai Defies Beijing's Warnings to Secure Victory
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: William Lai Defies Beijing's Warnings to Secure Victory
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
36 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
36 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
49 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
53 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
58 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app