Safety

WWE SmackDown Match Ends Abruptly Amidst In-Ring Mishap

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
WWE SmackDown Match Ends Abruptly Amidst In-Ring Mishap

In a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, a match that promised to be a thrilling face-off between Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes came to an unexpected halt. The two top-tier wrestlers were engaged in a heated singles match in the squared circle when a high-risk maneuver, the Spanish Fly, went terribly wrong. This resulted in Theory taking a hard fall and landing on his head, causing concern among both the officials and spectators.

Mishap in the Ring

The match’s abrupt end came in the wake of an ill-executed Spanish Fly, a popular high-risk move in professional wrestling, which ended in Theory hitting the mat headfirst. This incident immediately drew the attention of the referee, who swiftly intervened, halting the match to evaluate the condition of both athletes after the mishap.

Response to the Incident

Despite the alarming nature of the fall, it was noted that Theory was able to move all his limbs post-incident. This observation led to speculations of a ‘stinger,’ a term commonly used in sports to describe a nerve injury that results in a temporary sensation of stinging or burning. A stinger is typically not a severe injury but can cause an athlete to momentarily lose strength or feel a burning sensation in the injured area.

Safety Protocols Followed

Following the incident, WWE upheld their commitment to the safety of their performers by stopping the match. The referee’s stoppage, a protocol followed when a wrestler’s safety is in question, underscored WWE’s priority of their wrestlers’ well-being. Both wrestlers suffered face contusions but were reported to be otherwise okay, highlighting the effectiveness of the safety measures in place.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

