WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Sets Record-Breaking Attendance at Tropicana Field

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 etched its name in the annals of sports history, not just for the electrifying bouts, but for its record-breaking attendance. Tropicana Field, the iconic stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida, witnessed a staggering 48,044 spectators, making it the highest-attended event in the stadium's history.

Shattering Records and Making History

The event surpassed the previous attendance record of 47,150 spectators, set by a New Kids on the Block concert in 1990. This milestone also toppled the attendance record for a sporting event at the venue, previously held by Tampa Bay Rays' inaugural game in 1998, which saw 45,369 attendees. Tropicana Field, which opened its gates in 1990, has been home to the Tampa Bay Rays since 1998, bearing witness to numerous iconic sports moments.

Spectacle of the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble, a flagship event in professional wrestling that began in 1988, transitioned to stadiums in 2019. The event has consistently drawn massive crowds, and this year was no different, marking one of its top five attendances in history. The 2024 event was marked by the victories of Cody Rhodes in the men's Royal Rumble and Bayley in the women's event, adding to the thrill and grandeur of the spectacle.

Gratitude and Acknowledgement

Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, took to social media to express his gratitude to the WWE fans for their overwhelming support. The turnout not only underscores the popularity of the sport but also the passion and dedication of its fan base.