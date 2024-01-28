WWE Royal Rumble 2024: A Historic Event in the Post-McMahon Era

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024, held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, has gone down in history as more than just another wrestling extravaganza. This event, attended by over 48,000 spectators, marked the first major WWE event since the departure of its architect, Vince McMahon, from the company.

A Historic Departure

Vince McMahon, the man who had acquired WWE from his father over four decades ago and led it to unparalleled heights, was no longer associated with the company. The reason behind his resignation was a series of disturbing allegations. The former WWE staffer, Janel Grant, had filed a lawsuit shedding light on McMahon's alleged misconduct, including sexual assault and trafficking. The fallout from these allegations marked a turning point for the wrestling entertainment company that McMahon had built from the ground up.

McMahon's Legacy and the Future of WWE

Despite McMahon's departure, his influence lingers in the company. Bruce Prichard, often referred to as Vince's avatar, continues to carry forward McMahon's vision. This influence, coupled with the recent lucrative business partnerships WWE has inked, including a deal with Netflix valued at more than $5 billion, paints a hopeful picture for the future of WWE.

The Royal Rumble: A New Era Begins

The Royal Rumble event, known for its surprises and its pivotal role in shaping the WrestleMania card, did not disappoint. The 2024 edition, steeped in the historic context of McMahon's departure, created memorable moments that set the stage for future WWE storylines and matchups. Prominent figures like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena weighed in, adding to the event's significance.

As the dust settles on the Royal Rumble, and with WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, WWE embarks on a new journey. The post-McMahon era has begun, and the road to WrestleMania 40, though forged in the shadow of controversy, carries the promise of a new chapter in the annals of WWE.