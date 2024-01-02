en English
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
As the wrestling world ushers in 2024, major shake-ups may be on the horizon for the WWE roster. High-profile performers such as Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal are rumored to be on the way out, while the addition of acclaimed Japanese wrestler Giulia could bolster the women’s division.

McIntyre’s Uncertain Future

Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion, has been a mainstay in the company for several years. However, his contract is reportedly set to expire around the time of WrestleMania, leading to speculation about his future with WWE, especially after a series of recent title match losses.

Giulia to Elevate Women’s Division?

In the women’s division, excitement is building around the potential addition of Giulia. Ranked second in PWI’s Women 250 list, Giulia’s contract with Stardom ends in March 2024. WWE’s growing partnerships with Japanese promotions could facilitate her transition, giving the women’s roster a significant boost.

Potential Exits and Returns

Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal, whose WWE contract is also set to expire this year, may depart following a run that many deem unsatisfactory and underutilized. On the flip side, rumors about Andrade’s return to WWE are gaining traction, particularly after his departure from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and suggestive social media activity from his former WWE partner, Zelina Vega.

AJ Styles, whose last contract signed in 2019 is due for expiration in 2024, has hinted at retirement. However, he has also acknowledged his appreciation for the WWE’s accommodation of his family and career needs, leaving fans in suspense about his next move.

Hinted Comebacks

Adding to the intrigue are rumors surrounding AJ Lee’s potential in-ring comeback, fueled by her recent training activities and social media hints. Speculation is rife about her possible return at the Royal Rumble or in a dream mixed tag team match alongside her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The WWE’s executive leadership, including Triple H and Nick Khan, have remained tight-lipped about these potential roster changes. However, they have promised a ‘major announcement’ in their Preview Special 2024, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Sports United States Wrestling
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

