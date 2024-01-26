WWE Removes Vince McMahon Shirt Amidst Controversy

Amidst the swirl of controversy surrounding Vince McMahon, the WWE Royal Rumble Store in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium has discreetly removed a shirt commemorating McMahon's 1999 Royal Rumble victory from its shelves. The action, a subtle yet significant move, comes in the wake of a lawsuit alleging sex trafficking and other misconduct against the wrestling mogul.

Merchandise Change Amidst Legal Turmoil

Until recently, the shirt, a memento of McMahon's triumph two decades ago, was readily available for purchase. Its absence now signals WWE's potential effort to distance itself from the scandal engulfing its chairman. The lawsuit, with WWE and John Laurinaitis also named as defendants, has cast a long shadow over the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Lawsuit Allegations and Reactions

The lawsuit, filed by TKO Group, is no ordinary complaint. It levels serious accusations encompassing sex trafficking, among other charges, against the wrestling tycoon. In response, TKO Group has expressed its commitment to treating the allegations with the gravity they warrant. McMahon, however, denies any wrongdoing.

Impact on WWE and Royal Rumble Event

The allegations and ensuing lawsuit have undeniably tainted the atmosphere surrounding the Royal Rumble event. The removal of the celebratory shirt from the physical store, coupled with speculation of its potential removal from WWEShop.com, indicates an undercurrent of unease. The situation, still unresolved, continues to cast a pall over the much-anticipated wrestling event.