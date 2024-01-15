WWE RAW to Witness Epic Tag Team Showdown Between The Judgment Day and DIY

In the WWE Universe, anticipation is mounting as a tag team showdown is set to electrify an upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The formidable duo from The Judgment Day, comprising Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, will clash with the powerful pair of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, known collectively as DIY. This match marks the first time that the team from The Judgment Day will square off against DIY in a tag team bout, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the upcoming event.

A War of Words

Adding fuel to the fire, Dominik Mysterio, a former NXT North American Champion, took to social media to stir up controversy ahead of the match. He referred to Ciampa and Gargano, somewhat derogatorily, as ‘f*****g dorks,’ a comment that has since caused a stir in the WWE community. This verbal jab, whether it’s a strategic move or an emotional outburst, has certainly cranked up the heat in the lead-up to the face-off.

Change in the Wind

In the past, Mysterio has expressed an interest in expanding The Judgment Day’s ranks, suggesting that Jey Uso adopt the stable’s colors and join their team. However, Uso has so far chosen to remain independent of The Judgment Day. He even led a team of babyfaces to a triumphant victory against them in the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, further intensifying the rivalry.

Breaking the Losing Streak

Dominik Mysterio, along with his partner McDonagh, recently broke a losing streak at a live event, where they emerged victorious against The Creed Brothers. This victory seems to have boosted Mysterio’s confidence, and he appears poised and ready to clinch another win with McDonagh in the upcoming WWE RAW.