en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

WWE RAW to Witness Epic Tag Team Showdown Between The Judgment Day and DIY

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
WWE RAW to Witness Epic Tag Team Showdown Between The Judgment Day and DIY

In the WWE Universe, anticipation is mounting as a tag team showdown is set to electrify an upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The formidable duo from The Judgment Day, comprising Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, will clash with the powerful pair of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, known collectively as DIY. This match marks the first time that the team from The Judgment Day will square off against DIY in a tag team bout, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the upcoming event.

A War of Words

Adding fuel to the fire, Dominik Mysterio, a former NXT North American Champion, took to social media to stir up controversy ahead of the match. He referred to Ciampa and Gargano, somewhat derogatorily, as ‘f*****g dorks,’ a comment that has since caused a stir in the WWE community. This verbal jab, whether it’s a strategic move or an emotional outburst, has certainly cranked up the heat in the lead-up to the face-off.

Change in the Wind

In the past, Mysterio has expressed an interest in expanding The Judgment Day’s ranks, suggesting that Jey Uso adopt the stable’s colors and join their team. However, Uso has so far chosen to remain independent of The Judgment Day. He even led a team of babyfaces to a triumphant victory against them in the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, further intensifying the rivalry.

Breaking the Losing Streak

Dominik Mysterio, along with his partner McDonagh, recently broke a losing streak at a live event, where they emerged victorious against The Creed Brothers. This victory seems to have boosted Mysterio’s confidence, and he appears poised and ready to clinch another win with McDonagh in the upcoming WWE RAW.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
40 seconds ago
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
In the aggressive world of UFC, Khamzat Chimaev recently ignited controversy by trolling fellow middleweight fighter Dricus Du Plessis on social media. The ridicule emerged shortly after UFC CEO Dana White offered Du Plessis a shot at the middleweight title. This opportunity was a result of Chimaev’s ligament injury, which hindered his swift competition for
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
Auburn Women's Basketball Team Clinches Historic Victory Against LSU
2 mins ago
Auburn Women's Basketball Team Clinches Historic Victory Against LSU
Sable: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Wrestling Icon
2 mins ago
Sable: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Wrestling Icon
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
58 seconds ago
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
1 min ago
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph over Los Angeles Clippers in Thrilling NBA Encounter
2 mins ago
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph over Los Angeles Clippers in Thrilling NBA Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
Bersatu Leader Critiques Media Coverage of Opposition MPs' Policy Debates
31 seconds
Bersatu Leader Critiques Media Coverage of Opposition MPs' Policy Debates
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
40 seconds
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
57 seconds
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
58 seconds
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
1 min
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria
1 min
PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
1 min
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
'Doctors on Wheels': A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India
1 min
'Doctors on Wheels': A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
1 min
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
16 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app