WWE RAW Showcases Royal Rumble Fallout and Title Matches

The Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, a venue known for hosting various WWE shows and premium live events, was once again filled with wrestling fans for the WWE RAW episode on January 29, 2024. The episode followed the Royal Rumble event and featured appearances by notable WWE superstars, title matches, and the fallout from the Rumble. The arena, which is also home to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, can accommodate up to 21,500 attendees.

Superstars Address Royal Rumble Outcomes

Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Nia Jax, CM Punk, and Becky Lynch were expected to address their outcomes at the Royal Rumble. The audience waited in anticipation for their favorite superstars to share their experiences and future plans.

Cody Rhodes Sets Sights on WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes, the two-time consecutive winner of the Royal Rumble, has set his sights on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Speculation is rife about The Rock's potential involvement in a match with Reigns, with rumors hinting the matchup may take place in Saudi Arabia or during WrestleMania 41. These speculations have heightened the anticipation for future WWE events.

Anticipated Singles and Title Matches

An anticipated singles match featured Jey Uso against Bronson Reed, with Uso seeking redemption following his Royal Rumble performance. The Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, prepared to defend his title against Kofi Kingston after an impressive showing in the men's Royal Rumble match. The Tag Team Titles were also up for grabs as Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended against the popular duo DIY, consisting of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.