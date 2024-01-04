en English
Sports

WWE Raw Battles Sports Broadcasts with Strategic Episode, Draws Impressive Viewership

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
WWE Raw Battles Sports Broadcasts with Strategic Episode, Draws Impressive Viewership

WWE’s television return on New Year’s Day presented a strategically loaded episode of Raw to compete with significant sports broadcasts, notably the College Football Playoffs. Two title matches were spotlighted to draw viewers. Unlike the previous occasion when Raw competed with Monday Night Football, the football match then was not highly competitive. However, this time, the first hour of Raw coincided with a high-stakes Michigan/Alabama Rose Bowl game, which extended into overtime and captivated an enormous audience, peaking at 32.8 million viewers. The later game between Washington and Texas in the Sugar Bowl, which aired during most of Raw’s broadcast, pulled in 18.4 million viewers.

The Johnson Effect

The unannounced appearance of a celebrity, Johnson, significantly amplified Raw’s viewership. His segment alone attracted 2.15 million viewers, securing a 0.79 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Johnson’s return to WWE Raw achieved a remarkable feat by amassing nearly 83 million views across all official company social platforms in 24 hours, breaking the record previously set by CM Punk’s Survivor series return.

Raw’s Performance Against Sports Broadcasts

The Raw episode averaged 1.75 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic, marking the best numbers since CM Punk’s return. Despite the stiff competition from the college football playoff semifinals, Raw’s viewership was up 12 percent from the show two weeks ago, with a significant 27 percent increase in the 18-49 demographic and a 17 percent rise in the 18-34 segment.

Upcoming Challenges and Expectations

Looking ahead, WWE Raw is projected to face another stiff broadcast challenge on the second Monday of 2024. It will coincide with the national championship game between Michigan and Washington, likely drawing a massive audience. Despite these hurdles, the Raw team has shown resilience in its strategic planning and viewer engagement, creating anticipation for future broadcasts.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

