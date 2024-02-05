WWE News Roundup: Signings, Controversies, and Charitable Endeavors

In a series of significant developments within the professional wrestling universe, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has witnessed an unusual mix of controversy, excitement, and charity. With new signings, impending negotiations, and a contentious change in the WrestleMania XL main event, the world of WWE is bustling with news.

Tiffany Stratton and Naomi Join SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton and Naomi have officially joined WWE's SmackDown brand, marking a significant addition to the roster. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly in negotiations with rising stars Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill, hinting at an exciting future for the brand.

#WeWantCody Trends Amid WrestleMania XL Controversy

The recent announcement that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will replace Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania XL main event against Roman Reigns has sparked a wave of backlash on social media. The controversy stems from a SmackDown segment featuring Rhodes, The Rock, and Reigns, leading fans to express their disapproval using the trending hashtag, #WeWantCody. Brian Gewirtz, a former WWE writer now linked with The Rock, commented on the reaction without delving into specifics.

Nikki Cross Runs for a Cause

In a heartening turn of events, Nikki Cross has announced her intention to run a marathon in New York. The WWE superstar plans to use her platform to raise funds for Jar of Hope, a charity dedicated to fighting children's Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

WWE Launches New Merchandise

Adding to the flurry of news, WWE has launched a new t-shirt for Cody Rhodes featuring the slogan 'Claim Your Kingdom'. The company has also released a new edition of the 'Playlist' series, highlighting Rhodes' riveting rivalry with Seth Rollins.