WWE: Kevin Patrick Under Pressure to Improve Commentary Performance

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
WWE: Kevin Patrick Under Pressure to Improve Commentary Performance

Under the helm of Triple H, the WWE has undergone a series of transformations aimed at reviving its public image and enhancing the overall product. One of these changes is the shift in the commentary format, from a three-person booth to a more streamlined two-person booth.

A Closer Look at Kevin Patrick’s Performance

Of particular interest in this new setup is Kevin Patrick, a commentator who, according to a recent report by PWInsider, is under the limelight to amplify his performance on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown. Patrick, who no longer shares the booth with veteran commentator Michael Cole, is reported to be under close scrutiny by WWE officials. He is expected to step up his game in the coming months if he wishes to solidify his role within the commentary team.

Fan Reactions and Criticisms

Response from fans to this revelation has been far from unanimous. A faction of fans have rallied in defense of Patrick’s work, arguing that he brings a unique perspective to the commentary. However, a significant majority seem to align with the sentiment that Patrick needs to put in more work, or consider additional training, to enhance his commentary skills.

Changes Under Triple H’s Leadership

The alteration in the commentary booth is part of a wider evolution of the WWE product under Triple H’s creative direction. One of the key changes is the shift from a three-person commentary format to a two-person booth. The current setup for Friday Night SmackDown features Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, while Monday Night RAW has Michael Cole teaming up with Wade Barrett.

Kevin Patrick has faced critique for his perceived lack of energy and excitement, notably from veteran commentator Vince Russo. As WWE continues to evolve under Triple H’s leadership, it remains to be seen how Patrick will rise to the occasion and whether he will be able to secure his position within the WWE’s commentary team.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

