WWE Hall of Famer DDP Names Cody Rhodes as 'People's Champion'

In a recent, intriguing development, Cody Rhodes has been anointed as the new 'People's Champion' by none other than WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP). A title previously associated with legendary figures like Muhammad Ali, Dusty Rhodes, DDP himself, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, now finds its rightful inheritor in Cody Rhodes. The crowning comes at a time when Rhodes has been playing a pivotal role in WWE's business, particularly as he gears up for the main event at WrestleMania 40, where he will face Roman Reigns.

Rhodes' Imminent Clash with Reigns and the Men's Royal Rumble Match

As the WWE universe already buzzes with the anticipation of a possible rematch between Reigns and Rhodes, following their electrifying meeting at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes is also a favorite to clinch victory in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. WWE legend Lex Luger echoed the sentiments of many fans by stating Rhodes deserves to be in the main event spot at WrestleMania 40 against Reigns. Luger believes that a Rhodes vs. Reigns match would be a spectacle to behold, even if it means foregoing an opportunity for The Rock to face Reigns at the same event.

Rhodes' Contributions to WWE and the Community

Cody Rhodes is not just a top performer in WWE but is also a figure who extends his influence beyond the ring. He and Bianca Belair recently shared a glimpse into WWE’s work with their community partners in a heartwarming video. They spoke about their character both inside and outside the ring, their association with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the support they extend to the USO and Tribute to the Troops, and WWE’s continued help for those who serve their communities. In 2023 alone, WWE supported over 100 organizations with 300 global events, nearly 1,000 superstar appearances, and a whopping $4.5 million raised and contributed.

DDP's Endorsement of Rhodes as 'The People's Champion'

Diamond Dallas Page, while speaking on Busted Open Radio, stated that Cody Rhodes has inherited the title of the 'People's Champion'. He stressed that Cody is a huge reason for the biggest business numbers in WWE and referred to him as 'The People's Champion'. This endorsement comes amid Rhodes' preparation for the Men’s Royal Rumble match and an imminent face-to-face meeting with CM Punk on the upcoming WWE Raw.