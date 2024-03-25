WWE Champ Rhea Ripley Channels Rikishi, Fiancé Reacts with Humor at Live Event

At a recent WWE live event, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley paid homage to Hall of Famer Rikishi by performing his iconic 'stink face' move, eliciting a playful response from her fiancé, Buddy Matthews. Ripley, who has been dominating the women's division, is on her way to WrestleMania 40, where she will defend her title against Becky Lynch.

Ripley's Tribute to a Legend

During a match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley stunned fans by executing Rikishi's renowned 'stink face' maneuver, a moment that quickly went viral. Rikishi, a WWE Hall of Famer, was famous for this move, which involved pinning his opponents in the corner and, quite literally, rubbing their faces with his rear end. Ripley's performance of the move was not only a nod to the legend but also showcased her charismatic and entertaining in-ring persona.

Fiancé's Cheeky Commentary

Buddy Matthews, Ripley's fiancé and fellow wrestler, took to social media to comment on the incident with humor, saying it's a "Weekly occurrence for me." Matthews, an All Elite Wrestling star, has been with Ripley since 2022, and their engagement in August 2023 was warmly received by fans. His light-hearted reaction to Ripley's homage underscores the couple's playful relationship, both inside and outside the wrestling world.

Road to WrestleMania 40

Ripley's successful title defense at the Elimination Chamber in Australia and her victory over Jax and Baszler have set the stage for her upcoming match at WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch. Having held the title for nearly a year, Ripley's reign as champion has been marked by a series of dominant performances and victories, making her one of the most formidable competitors in the women's division. As WrestleMania approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating what could be one of the event's standout matches.

As the WWE Universe continues to buzz about Ripley's tribute to Rikishi and her upcoming championship defense, it's clear that her charisma, talent, and connection with the audience make her one of the most compelling figures in professional wrestling today. With WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, Ripley's journey is a testament to her strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication to entertaining fans around the world.