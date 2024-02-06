WWAY's Hannah Patrick to Star in 'Dancing with the Seahawks' Fundraiser

Hannah Patrick, renowned reporter for WWAY, is set to showcase her dancing prowess at a forthcoming event, 'Dancing with the Seahawks'. This fundraiser is a strategic move to bolster the financial resources for the UNCW women's basketball team. The event, a creative adaptation of the popular TV show 'Dancing with the Stars', will witness Hannah, along with five other local celebrities, dancing in sync with professional dancers from Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

Charitable Dance-offs and the Love for Sport

The dance-off is slated for April 21 at the Warwick Center, and the proceeds from the event are earmarked to facilitate the basketball team's trip to Puerto Rico in the ensuing season. This isn't Hannah's first tryst with charity dance-offs. Back in 2017, she had participated in a similar event, extending her support to St. Mary Catholic School.

A Sporting Affair: Basketball and Ballet

Interestingly, Hannah's life has been intertwined with basketball and ballet. She once played basketball and pursued ballet, the latter of which was relinquished in her 4th grade due to a clash of schedules with basketball practices. Today, she is all set to combine her love for both these forms on a singular platform at the fundraiser.

Ticket Information Yet to be Announced

The event organizers are yet to announce the details regarding the ticketing for 'Dancing with the Seahawks'. The local community and fans of Hannah Patrick are eagerly anticipating this information, ready to support this charitable cause and witness a fusion of sports and dance.