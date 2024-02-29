WVU Tech Golden Bears Triumph Over Indiana-Kokomo in Riveting Conference Quarterfinals

On a night filled with anticipation and playoff fervor, WVU Tech Golden Bears squared off against Indiana-Kokomo in the River States Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, showcasing a display of skill and determination that eventually saw the Golden Bears clinch an 83-66 victory. This win not only propelled them into the semifinals but also marked the end of a three-game losing streak, setting the stage for a showdown with Point Park.

Electric Start and a Game of Runs

From the onset, WVU Tech set the tone with an explosive start, hitting six out of their first eight shots from beyond the arc. This early demonstration of 3-point prowess by Cameron Danser, Brant Smithers, and Liam Craven, combined with Ashton Parker's dominance in the paint, helped the Golden Bears establish a commanding lead. However, in true playoff fashion, Indiana-Kokomo mounted a comeback, trimming the deficit to a mere two points, turning the game into a nail-biter.

Strategic Adjustments and Second-Half Dominance

The second half witnessed a strategic masterclass from WVU Tech. Adapting from their previous encounter with Indiana-Kokomo, the Golden Bears emphasized slowing down the game and executing with precision. This approach paid dividends as they minimized turnovers and capitalized on scoring opportunities. Freshman sensation Braden Chapman emerged as a pivotal figure, unleashing a barrage of 3-pointers that fueled a decisive 16-5 run, effectively putting the game out of reach for Indiana-Kokomo.

Key Performances and Looking Ahead

Chapman's all-around performance, coupled with Parker's double-double and critical contributions from Danser and Smithers, underscored WVU Tech's balanced attack. Despite the Cougars' efforts, led by Joseph Annan Jr., their struggle from the free-throw line proved costly. As WVU Tech gears up for their semifinal clash with Point Park, the return of Andrew Work from injury adds an intriguing subplot, potentially bolstering their championship aspirations.

The victory over Indiana-Kokomo not only exemplifies WVU Tech's resilience and strategic depth but also sets the stage for an exhilarating semifinal matchup. With momentum on their side, the Golden Bears are poised for a deep playoff run, aiming to capture the River States Conference crown.