WSSU's Football Team Sees Change as Offensive Coordinator Chris Barnette Departs

In a significant shift for Winston-Salem State University's (WSSU) football team, offensive coordinator Chris Barnette announced his departure. A key figure in improving the team's offensive yield, Barnette has been an integral component of the Rams' resurgence in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).
Legacy of Improvement
Under Barnette's tutelage, the Rams' scoring average saw a substantial rise, jumping from a meager 17 points per game to an impressive 27. This improvement in offensive output has not only made the team more competitive within the CIAA but also underlined Barnette's skill as a strategist and motivator. His tenure at WSSU saw the Rams achieve a 4-6 overall record and a 4-4 conference record. The narrow margin of their four conference losses - a combined total of only 15 points - serves as an indicator of the tightly contested nature of their matches.
Prior Successes and Future Endeavors
Before joining WSSU, Barnette served as an offensive coordinator at North Carolina A&T State University, where he was part of multiple Celebration Bowl victories. His move to WSSU was seen as a significant coup, bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to the Rams' coaching staff. Despite Head Coach Robert Massey's hopes of retaining Barnette for another season, the offensive coordinator has chosen to move on to a new chapter in his coaching career.
Gratitude and Reflection
In a heartfelt social media post, Barnette expressed his deep gratitude to the players, reflecting on the relationships formed and growth experienced during his tenure at WSSU. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of his family throughout his coaching journey. His departure is not just a loss for the team, but it also marks the end of an era that saw the Rams improve considerably under his guidance.
In conclusion, Chris Barnette's departure from WSSU marks a significant change for the Rams. His contribution to improving the team's offensive performance cannot be overstated. As the team bids farewell to Barnette, they will undoubtedly be seeking a new offensive coordinator capable of building on the solid foundation he has left behind.