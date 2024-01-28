Wright State Triumphs Over IUPUI in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown

In a riveting display of offensive prowess and strategic gameplay, Wright State basketball team clinched a decisive victory against IUPUI with a final score of 83-76. The event took place amidst a crowd of 720 spectators, in a stadium with a capacity for 6,500, bearing witness to Wright State's commendable performance.

Commanding Lead at Halftime

The first half of the game saw Wright State establishing a comfortable 13-point lead, with the halftime scoreboard reading 43-30. This early dominance set the tone for the remainder of the match, with Wright State maintaining their lead throughout.

Standout Performances

The stars of the game were undoubtedly Trey Calvin and Brandon Noel from Wright State. Calvin's impressive tally of 27 points, augmented by a striking three-pointer success rate of 5 out of 9, and Noel's well-rounded performance of 20 points and 11 rebounds, were pivotal in securing the victory. On IUPUI's side, Jlynn Counter and Kidtrell Blocker put up a commendable fight with 19 and 18 points respectively.

A Tale Told by Fouls and Three-Pointers

The intensity of the game was mirrored in the number of fouls committed by both teams, with Wright State accumulating 18 and IUPUI 23. Wright State's superior perimeter game was also evident, hitting 8 out of 16 three-pointer attempts, compared to IUPUI's 2 out of 13. The match, in essence, was a testament to Wright State's offensive strength and strategic finesse, which ultimately led them to secure the win.