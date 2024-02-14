Wrexham FC's 'Baby Boom': A Heartwarming Tale of Football, Unity, and New Life

On this Valentine's Day, Wrexham FC has served up a heartwarming tale that transcends the realm of football. The club's sponsor, VistaPrint, unveiled an advertisement featuring former goalkeeper Ben Foster, which highlights an unusual statistic - a 25% surge in birthrate in Wrexham nine months after the football team's promotion.
From the Pitch to the Cradle: The 'Wrexham Baby Boom'
The advert, released today, sees Foster taking credit for the 'Wrexham Baby Boom', a term coined to describe the uptick in births following the club's promotion. Recalling his crucial role in the promotion, Foster jokingly expresses his sense of responsibility for the mini population spike.
The Unifying Power of Sports
Kate Armstrong, VP of global brand and creative at VistaPrint, emphasizes the unique ability of sports to unify communities. "This advert celebrates the joy and unity that sports bring to our lives," she says. "It's about cherishing life's milestones, whether that's a football team's promotion or the birth of a child."
Hollywood Glamour Meets Grassroots Football
The advert was created by Maximum Effort, the marketing agency co-owned by Ryan Reynolds, who, along with Rob McElhenney, also co-owns Wrexham FC. Despite the Hollywood glamour now associated with the club, a recent study ranked Wrexham fans as the third happiest in League Two. This happiness is attributed to the team's recent performance on the pitch and their push for promotion under boss Phil Parkinson.
As Wrexham FC continues its march towards promotion, the 'Wrexham Baby Boom' stands as a testament to the enduring power of sports to ignite joy and unity in communities.