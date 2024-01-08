en English
Sports

Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy

A Tight Vote Greenlights Major Housing Development in Wrexham

In a closely contested decision, the Wrexham council has approved a significant housing development project for the construction of 450 homes on a greenfield site. This decision comes on the heels of the recent adoption of the local development plan in December, marking the first major development under the new plan.

The approval was by no means a landslide, with the planning committee voting seven in favor and six against. This tight margin underscores the contentious nature of the local development plan, which had previously been rejected twice.

Controversy Surrounds the Local Development Plan

The adoption of the local development plan stirred considerable controversy. Authority members were warned of potential legal consequences if they did not vote in favor of adopting it. This warning led to a notable display of opposition, with seven Plaid Cymru councillors walking out in protest prior to the vote. Despite the controversy, the plan was adopted, paving the way for the current housing project.

Affordable Housing a Key Component of New Development

A standout aspect of the new housing scheme is its commitment to affordable housing. Of the 450 properties, 25%, or 114 homes, will be designated as affordable. This commitment aligns with the ongoing need for affordable housing options in the area.

In addition to this major project, a smaller housing development consisting of 92 homes in Rhosrobin also received outline planning permission. The approval of these projects signals a new phase of development in Wrexham under the recently adopted local development plan.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

