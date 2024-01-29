Wrexham AFC to Face Blackburn Rovers in FA Cup Fourth Round Clash

Football League Two team, Wrexham AFC is set to face Blackburn Rovers from the Championship in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a match that promises to be a milestone challenge.

Wrexham has been making waves in the FA Cup, having clinched victories over Mansfield Town, Yeovil Town, and EFL One side Shrewsbury Town, with the latter being a closely fought 1-0 win.

Wrexham's Quest for Fifth Round

This cup run mirrors Wrexham's previous season's efforts where they made it to the fourth round but were ultimately defeated by Sheffield United after a replay. Notably, the club has not advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup since their quarterfinal appearance in 1997. Meanwhile, in their league campaign, Wrexham has been putting up a strong front, currently sitting in the second position in the EFL Two table, making a strong case for promotion.

Blackburn Rovers: Past Success and Present Struggles

Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, kicked off their FA Cup journey with a resounding 5-2 victory over Cambridge United and managed to reach the quarterfinals last season. However, their league performance has been less than stellar as they currently languish in the 17th position in the Championship, only nine points clear of the relegation zone.

A Historic Rivalry

Historically, Wrexham holds the upper hand in head-to-head encounters with Blackburn, boasting of four wins, ten draws, and only two losses, although the teams have not faced each other since the 1981-82 EFL Two season. The upcoming match, scheduled for Monday, January 29th at Ewood Park, with Blackburn being the home favorites, is set to be a thrilling encounter with both teams vying to advance further in the cup.