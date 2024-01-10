en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wrestling

WWE’s Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
WWE’s Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer

In the dynamic world of professional wrestling, there’s a palpable air of anticipation swirling around a potential match between Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Roman Reigns, with hopes pinned on WrestleMania 40 to be the battleground for this epic clash. The conjecture was given a fresh lease of life when The Rock graced WWE’s Monday Night Raw with his presence, raising the bar of anticipation a few notches higher.

Eric Bischoff Weighs In

Adding to the compelling narrative, Eric Bischoff, a WWE Hall of Famer and ex-wrestling executive, voiced his perspective on the Strictly Business podcast. Bischoff, who has a knack for identifying trends in the wrestling arena, suggested that the face-off between The Rock and Reigns should unfold at the WWE Elimination Chamber, rather than WrestleMania.

A Strategic Business Move

His rationale? Bischoff pointed out the strategic business advantages that could be harnessed by having The Rock participate in a high-profile event in Perth, Australia, just before WrestleMania. He argues that such a maneuver would turbocharge WWE’s international expansion plans and profitability. There’s also the potential windfall with cities across the globe possibly willing to fork out substantial amounts for the rights to host these electrifying events.

Big Names, Big Games

Bischoff underscored that while his focus is not directed towards the creative aspects of wrestling, he understands the immense value in leveraging big names like The Rock for business growth and international market penetration. With The Rock’s global appeal and Reigns’ growing stature, a face-off between the two could be a game-changer for WWE’s global ambitions.

As the wrestling world eagerly awaits an official confirmation, the potential Rock vs. Reigns match promises to be more than just a contest in the ring. It could be the catalyst for a seismic shift in WWE’s global reach and profitability.

0
Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Wrestling

See more
43 mins ago
Dirty Dango Confirms Contract Extension with TNA Wrestling
Professional wrestling sensation, Dirty Dango, has officially extended his contract with TNA Wrestling. The news was confirmed during an enlightening interview on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz. Dango, who previously wrestled under the name Fandango in WWE, inked a fresh deal of an unspecified duration, a buoyant follow-up to his one-year contract that began in
Dirty Dango Confirms Contract Extension with TNA Wrestling
Rivals Unite: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin Advance in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
13 hours ago
Rivals Unite: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin Advance in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
Oba Femi Emerges as New North American Champion, Dragon Lee Set for SmackDown
13 hours ago
Oba Femi Emerges as New North American Champion, Dragon Lee Set for SmackDown
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
2 hours ago
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Indian Shooters Clinch Gold and Silver
4 hours ago
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Indian Shooters Clinch Gold and Silver
Paul Burchill Reflects on Wrestling Career and Discusses Upcoming NWA Events
13 hours ago
Paul Burchill Reflects on Wrestling Career and Discusses Upcoming NWA Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
34 seconds
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
2 mins
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
2 mins
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
3 mins
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
4 mins
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
5 mins
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
5 mins
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
7 mins
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
7 mins
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
6 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app