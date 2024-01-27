Unraveling AEW: Debates and Misconceptions About the Wrestling Promotion

As the second-largest professional wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has been the subject of intense scrutiny, with critics and fans alike frequently debating its product. One of the most controversial topics of discussion is the AEW Women's Division. While it has seen significant improvement in 2023, with emerging stars and increased TV time, it is universally acknowledged that further progress is needed.

The Championships Debate

The number of championships in AEW has been another point of contention. Critics argue that there are too many titles, diluting their prestige. However, considering AEW's five hours of weekly programming and a large roster, the current number of titles appears more than appropriate.

Variety in Wrestling Styles

Claims of homogeneity in matches have also been refuted by highlighting the diversity of wrestling styles in AEW. This diversity allows for a variety of compelling storylines and keeps audiences engaged.

Adam Copeland's Move to AEW

Adam Copeland's (formerly Edge) move to AEW has been viewed positively. He has enjoyed diverse feuds and remained a prominent figure rather than getting lost in the roster - a common complaint among former WWE talents who have switched promotions.

AEW's Hiring Practices

Concerning hiring practices, AEW has shown caution when signing former WWE talent. They prioritize young, up-and-coming wrestlers while making effective use of veterans to build new stars and maintain viewer interest.

Viewership and Fan Base

Although viewership numbers have seen a dip, the passionate fan base and the electrifying atmosphere at AEW events have remained strong and consistent. This is a testament to AEW's focus on delivering quality matches and engaging storylines.

CM Punk's Departure from AEW

The departure of CM Punk from AEW has been portrayed as a necessary move due to his problematic behavior. This decision reinforces the company's commitment to maintaining a positive working environment for its talent.

Television Quality and Roster Size

Despite claims of a decline in television quality, AEW continues to deliver consistent in-ring work and star performances. The large roster size, often criticized, is actually seen as beneficial as it allows for rotation and fresh matchups, keeping the product fresh and engaging.

MJF's Babyface Run

Lastly, the babyface run of MJF in 2023 is defended. Despite the character shift, he remains wildly popular and successful with the fans, proving once again that AEW knows its audience and how to keep them invested.