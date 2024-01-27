Suspension of Wrestling Federation of India: Implications and Uncertainty

The Indian wrestling community is wrestling with uncertainty following the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the Sports Ministry. This unexpected move came after WFI announced the 2023 age group nationals in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, violating its own constitution. Despite facing suspension, WFI is proceeding with the organization of the 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Pune.

Authority and Legitimacy Under Scrutiny

The suspension has sparked a complex situation. The authority of the national body is under question, and doubts are swirling around the legitimacy of the championship it is organizing. Approximately 700 wrestlers from various state units, excluding Punjab and Odisha, are participating in the Senior National Championship. This shows a readiness within the sporting community to proceed with the event, even as WFI faces potential reorganization due to the suspension.

A Dilemma for Wrestlers

WFI's decision to go ahead with the Senior National Championship in Pune has created a predicament for wrestlers. The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) formation of a three-member panel to manage WFI's day-to-day affairs further complicates matters. This ad-hoc panel has announced a separate senior national championship in Jaipur, leaving wrestlers in a quandary over participating in both events.

Unsanctioned and Unrecognized Competitions

The Sports Ministry's declaration that championships organized by the suspended WFI will be treated as "unsanctioned and unrecognized competitions" has created uncertainty. This could affect the eligibility of wrestlers under government schemes or job opportunities as medals and certificates from such WFI competitions may not be acknowledged.

Fractured Wrestling Community

The response from various state wrestling associations mirrors the confusion and division within the wrestling community. The hesitation of the Punjab Wrestling Association to send its team to the WFI's Pune championship underscores this fracture. Similarly, the Railways and Services, two government units, have decided not to field teams for WFI's nationals.

Internal Division

Internally, the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA) is also facing division. Separate trials are being held to select teams for the championships in Pune and Jaipur, leading to widespread confusion among wrestlers and coaches.

Uncertain Future

The situation is complicated by WFI's status as an elected body, despite its suspension, with the authority to organize national championships. This leaves wrestlers and officials balancing on a tightrope, unsure of the implications of participating in WFI-organized events and the potential impact on their careers and eligibility for government support.