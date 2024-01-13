en English
Wrestling

Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena's Influence

In a recent conversation with Virgin Media Sports Stories, WWE superstar Sheamus provided a detailed account of his surprising WWE Championship victory over John Cena at the TLC event in 2009. The win, he revealed, was a last-minute decision, with the outcome significantly influenced by Cena himself.

Unexpected Turn of Events

According to Sheamus, the decision to have him win the championship was made on the day of the match, making it an unexpected turn of events. This revelation points towards the unpredictable nature and behind-the-scenes maneuvering that are often part of professional wrestling. However, Sheamus’s triumph wasn’t merely a product of random choice. Rather, it was a strategic decision, one in which Cena played a major role.

Cena’s Significant Influence

Sheamus credited Cena with being a key figure behind his victory. Cena, he said, saw him as a credible opponent, a vital attribute for every wrestling hero. By endorsing Sheamus as a formidable adversary, Cena helped elevate the Irish wrestler’s status in the WWE universe. It was Cena’s belief in Sheamus’s potential that ultimately led to the latter’s title win. Furthermore, Cena’s influence extended beyond just viewing Sheamus as a believable foe. He also recognized the importance of a compelling rivalry to boost the narrative appeal of their matches.

An Antagonist for Cena

Sheamus also candidly admitted that many people disliked him, which enhanced his portrayal as a villain against Cena’s heroic character. This animosity from the audience, according to Sheamus, made him an ideal antagonist for Cena. In wrestling, the dynamics between heroes and villains are crucial in keeping the audience engaged, and Sheamus’s villainous persona served to amplify Cena’s heroism. This antagonistic relationship between the two wrestlers, fostered by Cena’s support, contributed significantly to the storyline that led to Sheamus’s championship victory.

Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

