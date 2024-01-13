Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence

In a recent conversation with Virgin Media Sports Stories, WWE superstar Sheamus provided a detailed account of his surprising WWE Championship victory over John Cena at the TLC event in 2009. The win, he revealed, was a last-minute decision, with the outcome significantly influenced by Cena himself.

Unexpected Turn of Events

According to Sheamus, the decision to have him win the championship was made on the day of the match, making it an unexpected turn of events. This revelation points towards the unpredictable nature and behind-the-scenes maneuvering that are often part of professional wrestling. However, Sheamus’s triumph wasn’t merely a product of random choice. Rather, it was a strategic decision, one in which Cena played a major role.

Cena’s Significant Influence

Sheamus credited Cena with being a key figure behind his victory. Cena, he said, saw him as a credible opponent, a vital attribute for every wrestling hero. By endorsing Sheamus as a formidable adversary, Cena helped elevate the Irish wrestler’s status in the WWE universe. It was Cena’s belief in Sheamus’s potential that ultimately led to the latter’s title win. Furthermore, Cena’s influence extended beyond just viewing Sheamus as a believable foe. He also recognized the importance of a compelling rivalry to boost the narrative appeal of their matches.

An Antagonist for Cena

Sheamus also candidly admitted that many people disliked him, which enhanced his portrayal as a villain against Cena’s heroic character. This animosity from the audience, according to Sheamus, made him an ideal antagonist for Cena. In wrestling, the dynamics between heroes and villains are crucial in keeping the audience engaged, and Sheamus’s villainous persona served to amplify Cena’s heroism. This antagonistic relationship between the two wrestlers, fostered by Cena’s support, contributed significantly to the storyline that led to Sheamus’s championship victory.