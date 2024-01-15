Ryan Nemeth Discusses Unaired GLOW Season and Impact of COVID-19 on Production

In a recent appearance on the 'Busted Open Radio' podcast, Ryan Nemeth, opened up about his experience working on Netflix's acclaimed series GLOW—a show that paid homage to the 1980s women's professional wrestling promotion of the same name. The conversation took a somber turn as Nemeth recounted the abrupt end of GLOW's fourth season, which was shelved indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Labor of Love

Nemeth's contributions to GLOW extended beyond mere involvement. He was instrumental in several production aspects, from sourcing a wrestling ring to training actors and stunt personnel, and even recruiting wrestlers. This role in the production wasn't merely professional—it was deeply personal, reflecting Nemeth's passion for wrestling and storytelling.

An Unanticipated Curtain Call

Reminiscing about GLOW's final day of shooting, Nemeth recalls the first signs of an unfolding global crisis. He spotted a crew member wearing a face mask—a sight that he brushed off as a precaution against the 'flu pandemic.' The gravity of the situation hit home when the production was abruptly halted the very next day.

The Unseen Chapter

The cancellation of GLOW's fourth season was a significant blow, not only to the cast and crew but also to the millions of fans worldwide. The series had cultivated a devoted following, thanks much to its prominent cast, including Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Kia 'Awesome Kong' Stevens. The unaired season, brimming with promise and potential, would remain an unfinished chapter in the series' narrative.