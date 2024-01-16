Paul Walter Hauser Eyes Calvin Klein Ad, Praises Jeremy Allen White's Work in Emmy Speech

Emmy Award-winning actor, Paul Walter Hauser, known for his impressive portrayal in 'Black Bird', has expressed a wish to star in a Calvin Klein advertisement, inspired by Jeremy Allen White's recent iconic campaign. Hauser humorously admitted he might need to prepare considerably before receiving such an offer. His admiration for White's work, including his portrayal of wrestling legend Kerry Von Erich in 'Iron Claw', was evident, and he playfully dismissed the idea of facing White in a wrestling match due to his passionate fan base.

Hauser's Emmy Win and His Tribute to Ray Liotta

Hauser, who won the Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series for his role in 'Black Bird', delivered a rhyming acceptance speech. He thanked his wife and paid homage to the late Ray Liotta, with whom he shared the screen. Liotta, who passed away in May 2022, was posthumously nominated for an Emmy for his role in the AppleTV+ drama 'Black Bird', based on the true story of serial killer Larry Hall. Hauser reflected on Liotta's talent and kindness, expressing admiration for both his career and persona.

Hauser's Unique Acceptance Speech

In a quirky twist, Hauser was seen munching on dried mangos when his name was announced as the Emmy winner. He revealed that this was an inside joke between him, his manager, and his agent. Instead of a conventional thank-you speech, Hauser delivered his acceptance speech in rap verse, expressing his love for writing lyrics and rap music. This unique approach was a refreshing deviation from the norm and exemplifies Hauser's creative spirit.

Other Emmy Winners and Rescheduling of the Event

The article also mentions other Emmy winners from various categories, with 'Succession' and 'The Bear' receiving multiple accolades. It is important to note that the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was initially postponed due to strikes and was rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024, featuring appearances from famous faces and A-list stars.