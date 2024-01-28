Mohammad-Mobin Azimi: The Sole Iranian Contender in the 2024 Yarygin Wrestling Tournament

Iranian freestyle wrestler Mohammad-Mobin Azimi has shone at the 2024 Yarygin wrestling tournament in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, demonstrating a staggering performance against a series of competitors. The event showcased Azimi's skills and determination, with the wrestler carving out victories against Arsen Ali Musalaliev and Nazhmudinov, scoring 7-4 and 4-0 respectively. These wins propelled him into the quarterfinals.

Azimi's Journey to the Final

In the quarterfinals, Azimi continued his victorious streak, defeating Azamat Zakuev in a nail-biting match that ended 8-6 in his favour. This achievement earned him a spot in the semifinals. With a dominant display, Azimi overpowered Shamil-Imam Gadzhialiev, shutting him out with a whopping score of 9-0. This triumph catapulted him into the final round of the competition, where he is poised to compete against Magomed Kurbanov for the coveted gold medal.

The Tournament and the Iranian Squad

The tournament, which included the 74, 86, 92, and 97 kg weight categories, saw the rest of the Iranian national wrestling squad being eliminated on the first day. This left Azimi as the sole Iranian contender pushing forward. The squad included esteemed athletes such as Adel Panahian, Ali Savadkoudi, and Abolfazl Babalou. The tournament took place from January 25-28, inviting athletes from various nations to compete in this prestigious wrestling event.