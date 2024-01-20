Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference

In a display of sheer dominance, the University of Iowa's wrestling team, ranked third nationally, clinched a 34-6 victory over Purdue in a Big Ten Conference dual held in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes, with their impressive prowess, won eight out of 10 bouts, leaving their opponents with just three takedowns to their 34, and a mere 38 match points to their staggering 118.

Hawkeyes Triumph with Six Bonus-Point Wins

The Hawkeyes' triumph was underscored by six bonus-point wins, four of which came through technical falls. Victor Voinovich III, Patrick Kennedy, Zach Glazier, and Bradley Hill, all ensured their names shone brightly in their respective weight classes. Not only did they win, they won with a flourish, each recording technical falls that showcased the team's depth and strength.

Major Decisions Add to the Score

Adding to the team's score, Cullan Schriever and Real Woods chipped in with major decisions in their bouts. These victories further accentuated the Hawkeyes' superiority on the mat, providing a testament to the team's performance and depth across various weight categories.

Ayala and Riggins: The Only Setbacks

However, the victorious march of the Hawkeyes saw a couple of stumbles. The team's only setbacks came in the 125 and 184 weight classes. Drake Ayala, the newly crowned No. 1, fell to last year's national runner-up Matt Ramos, and Aiden Riggins dropped his match to James Rowley. Despite these minor hiccups, the team's overall performance was nothing short of outstanding.

Hawkeyes Maintain an Unbeaten Streak

With this victory, Iowa's overall dual record now stands unblemished at 8-0, including a 3-0 mark in conference play. The Hawkeyes are slated to continue their season with a match against Illinois on the following Friday. With their unyielding spirit and unparalleled skill, the team is well on its way to carving a memorable chapter in the annals of wrestling.