Hulk Hogan Turns Real-Life Hero, Rescues Teen from Overturned Car

In an unexpected turn of events on a Sunday night in Tampa, Florida, retired wrestling champion Hulk Hogan and his friend sprang into action, rescuing a teenage girl from an overturned vehicle following a crash. The incident, which unfolded on the Veterans Expressway, saw Hogan and his friend Jake Rask pulling the girl from the wreckage, ensuring her safety until professional help arrived.

Advertisment

Hogan's Heroic Intervention

Hogan, whose given name is Terry Bollea, detailed the rescue operation on the social media platform named X. According to his posts, Hogan used a ballpoint pen to puncture the car's airbag, a quick-thinking move that allowed them to free the trapped girl. The emergency response team, including EMTs from the Tampa Fire Department, arrived shortly afterward, taking over from Hogan and Rask.

Public Reaction to Hogan's Actions

Advertisment

The local community's reaction to Hogan's heroic actions was overwhelmingly positive. The story quickly gained traction on social media, where Hogan originally posted about the event. Hogan's wife, Sky, also took to social media, praising her husband and his friend for their prompt action in the face of danger. She described the incident as a miracle, highlighting how everyone involved walked away from the accident unscathed.

Pro Wrestling Legend Turned Hero

Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has recently made headlines for his personal life, including getting married and being baptized as a born-again Christian. Now, he's being hailed as a real-life hero. His courageous intervention underlines the fact that heroics aren't limited to wrestling rings or scripted shows. The girl, though shaken by the incident, was not seriously injured, thanks to Hogan and Rask's quick action.