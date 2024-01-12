CM Punk Critiques Paul Bissonnette's Wrestling Move; Sparks Banter and Fan Speculation

During the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, an unexpected spectacle unfolded that stirred the worlds of hockey and wrestling alike. Former Canadian hockey player Paul Bissonnette playfully tussled with the mascot of the Seattle Kraken, Buoy, in a light-hearted moment that quickly went viral. It caught the attention of retired professional wrestler CM Punk, who playfully rated Bissonnette's wrestling move—a poorly executed version of the People's Elbow—only a 'four out of ten' on the Bret Hart scale.

Advertisment

A Hockey Player's Foray into Wrestling

Bissonnette's wrestling move during the NHL Winter Classic was not a sight many would have expected to see. The former hockey player's attempt at the People's Elbow, a signature move of the legendary wrestler The Rock, was not as smooth as fans of wrestling would have liked. CM Punk, who was a guest on the Jackie Redmond Show, gave his own critique of the move, suggesting that it lacked the finesse and flair of a professional wrestling maneuver. He expressed his desire to see Bissonnette perform more daring wrestling moves, such as an airplane spin.

CM Punk's Critique Sparks Banter

Advertisment

The critique from Punk, who retired from professional wrestling but remains a beloved figure in the sport, sparked an amusing back-and-forth between him and Bissonnette. Both Punk and Redmond agreed that Bissonnette's wrestling move could have been more spectacular had he utilized a nearby table, an accessory often used in professional wrestling to amp up the drama of a match. In response to Punk's comments, Bissonnette humorously threatened to enter the Royal Rumble, a marquee event in the world of professional wrestling, and target Punk with his own wrestling moves.

Excitement Builds for Potential Crossover Event

Bissonnette's playful threat, along with his willingness to engage in wrestling banter with Punk, has excited fans of both hockey and wrestling. The prospect of a crossover event where Bissonnette could showcase his wrestling skills against Punk is an intriguing one, and has led to much speculation and anticipation among fans. While it remains to be seen whether Bissonnette will actually step into the wrestling ring, his playful altercation with the Seattle Kraken mascot and the ensuing banter with Punk have certainly provided an entertaining diversion for fans of both sports.